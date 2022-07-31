ajc logo
Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ

A woman looks at a civilian's car shot at by Russian forces exhibited at Mykhailivs'ka Square along with damaged Russian military equipment as a symbol of Ukraine's resistance against the invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 30, 2022. According to a plaque displayed by the National Museum of the Military History of Ukraine, the family was evacuating from Bucha when Russian troops opened fire on their convoy injuring two people. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

A woman looks at a civilian's car shot at by Russian forces exhibited at Mykhailivs'ka Square along with damaged Russian military equipment as a symbol of Ukraine's resistance against the invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 30, 2022. According to a plaque displayed by the National Museum of the Military History of Ukraine, the family was evacuating from Bucha when Russian troops opened fire on their convoy injuring two people. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

57 minutes ago
Officials say a drone-borne explosive device has detonated at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people

MOSCOW (AP) — A drone-borne explosive device detonated Sunday at the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people, officials said.

The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused cancellation of observances of Russia's Navy Day holiday.

The Black Sea Fleet's press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as “low-power” but Sevastopol mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said six people were injured in the blast.

There was no immediate information on where the drone began its flight.

Photos of Ukrainians killed fighting against pro-Russian separatists since 2014 in the country's east are displayed at a memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

Photos of Ukrainians killed fighting against pro-Russian separatists since 2014 in the country's east are displayed at a memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

Photos of Ukrainians killed fighting against pro-Russian separatists since 2014 in the country's east are displayed at a memorial in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

Credit: David Goldman

A young girl falls into her father's arms off a Russian tank that was destroyed and exhibited at Mykhailivs'ka Square with other damaged Russian military equipment as a symbol of Ukraine's resistance against the invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

A young girl falls into her father's arms off a Russian tank that was destroyed and exhibited at Mykhailivs'ka Square with other damaged Russian military equipment as a symbol of Ukraine's resistance against the invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

A young girl falls into her father's arms off a Russian tank that was destroyed and exhibited at Mykhailivs'ka Square with other damaged Russian military equipment as a symbol of Ukraine's resistance against the invasion in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Credit: David Goldman

Credit: David Goldman

