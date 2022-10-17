Drivers shoot daughters in Florida road rage confrontation

Allison told deputies that he fired his gun at the truck's bed or tire after a water bottle was thrown into his car. Before the water bottle was thrown, his wife had been “flicking them off," he said.

“Mr. Allison said his goal of firing the shot was to ‘get out of the whole situation,'" the deputies reported.

Hale's daughter suffered a wound to her upper calf, while Allison's daughter suffered a collapsed lung, according to the report.

There was no attorney listed for Hale in an online docket. An attorney for Allison didn't immediately respond to an emailed inquiry on Monday.