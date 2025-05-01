Driver who killed 4 by smashing through an Illinois after-school camp may have had health emergency

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The driver of a car that barreled through a building used for a popular after-school camp in central Illinois, killing three children and a teenager, was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and may have had a medical emergency, police said Thursday.

No decisions have been made on whether to file charges against the 44-year-old driver, said Illinois State Police Director Brendan F. Kelly at a news conference. The driver, who was not injured, is not in custody, Kelly said.

Evidence that she may have had a medical emergency was “not conclusive” and the investigation is ongoing, Kelly said.