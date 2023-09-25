BreakingNews
Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week

Driver pleads not guilty in Vermont crash that killed actor Treat Williams

A Vermont driver has pleaded not guilty to a charge in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
X

BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont driver on Monday pleaded not guilty to a charge in the June crash that killed actor Treat Williams.

Ryan Koss, 35, could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison if he's convicted of gross negligent operation with death resulting.

An investigation of the June 12 crash in Dorset concluded a vehicle pulled in front of Williams, who was riding a motorcycle and was unable to avoid a collision, Vermont State Police said.

Koss was turning left into a parking lot in an Honda SUV when he collided with Williams’ oncoming motorcycle, police said. Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, was pronounced dead at Albany Medical Center in New York.

Richard Treat Williams' nearly 50-year career included starring roles in the TV series “Everwood” and the movie “Hair.” He appeared in more than 120 TV and film roles, including the movies “The Eagle Has Landed,” “Prince of the City” and “Once Upon a Time in America.”

Koss, the managing creative director of the Dorset Theatre Festival in Vermont, said he knew Williams for years as a member of the tight-knit community, as well as a fellow theater member and considered him a friend. He issued a statement in August saying he was devastated by Williams' death and offered his "sincerest condolences" to Williams' family, but he denied wrongdoing and said charges weren't warranted.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp hammers GOP hard-liners for lack of ‘guts’ on spending bills5h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Art Institute of Atlanta to close this week
56m ago

Credit: AP

Braves Nation: Magic numbers for home-field advantage reduced
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Inside City Hall: Ex-employee accuses Atlanta IT department of discrimination
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Apartments seen as critical element of Georgia Tech’s bioscience park
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Democratic Sen. Menendez says cash found in home was from his personal savings, not bribe...
8m ago
Interest rates will stay high 'as long as necessary,' the European Central Bank's leader...
15m ago
The UN's top tech official discusses AI, bringing the world together and what keeps him...
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Hollywood’s writers deal could end the strike. What happens next?
3h ago
Carters surprise Plains with Peanut Festival cameo
Braves doubleheader observations: Reaching 100 wins, Forrest Wall’s first career homer...
13h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top