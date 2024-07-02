Driver whose car struck pedestrians in South Korea will face accidental homicide investigation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A driver whose car struck pedestrians waiting at a crowded intersection in South Korea's capital, killing nine people, will be investigated on allegations of accidental homicide, police said Tuesday.

The car hit several people Monday night in central Seoul, after reportedly going in the wrong direction and colliding with two other cars. Six other people were injured, including the driver who was detained.

The driver told investigators that his car accelerated abruptly and unintentionally. Police said his car would be sent to the country’s forensic agency for an examination.