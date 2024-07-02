Driver involved in big deadly car accident in Seoul will face accidental homicide charge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A driver involved in a harrowing car accident in Seoul that killed nine people will face an investigation on alleged accidental homicide, police said Tuesday.

On Monday night, a passenger car hit pedestrians waiting at a crowded traffic light in central Seoul, after reportedly driving in the wrong direction and colliding with two other cars. The incident left six others injured, including the driver who was detained on the spot.

Police said Tuesday that tests showed the driver wasn’t under the influence of alcohol or drugs.