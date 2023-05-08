X

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter

National & World News
Updated 8 minutes ago
Police say the driver of an SUV that crashing into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, killing eight, has been charged with manslaughter

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The driver of an SUV that crashed into a crowd of people at a bus stop in Brownsville, Texas, killing eight, has been charged with manslaughter, police said Monday.

Authorities believe driver George Alvarez, 34, of Brownsville, lost control after running a red light Sunday morning and plowed into a crowd of Venezuelans outside a migrant center. Authorities were still investigating whether the crash was intentional.

Police Chief Chief Felix Sauceda said Alvarez was charged with eight counts of manslaughter and 10 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The SUV ran a red light, lost control, flipped on its side and struck 18 people, Sauceda said at a news conference Monday morning. Six people died on the scene and 12 people were critically injured, he said. Officials have said the death toll later rose to eight.

Alvarez tried to flee, but was held down by several people on the scene, he said.

Victims struck by the vehicle were waiting for the bus to return to downtown Brownsville after spending the night at the overnight shelter, said Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley.

Most of the victims were Venezuelan men, shelter director Victor Maldonado said. Brownsville has seen a surge of Venezuelan migrants over the last two weeks for unclear reasons, authorities said. On Thursday, 4,000 of about 6,000 migrants in Border Patrol custody in Texas' Rio Grande Valley were Venezuelan.

Police retrieved a blood sample and sent it to a Texas Department of Public Safety lab to test for intoxicants.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Harbor Bay Ventures

Plan for 20-story mass timber apartment tower grows roots in Buckhead5h ago

Federal judge denies Victor Hill freedom request pending appeal
43m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

MARTA’s relations with Atlanta council show signs of strain
19m ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
6h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner

Lawyers: Georgia GOP chair broke no laws as alternate Trump elector in 2020
6h ago

Credit: AP

What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect
3h ago
The Latest
Ex-Neo-Nazi guilty in 2017 slayings of Florida roommates
11m ago
Bidens to host UCONN, LSU basketball teams at WH this month
13m ago
Russia bans jet skis, ride-hailing ahead of WWII tributes
13m ago
Featured

Atlanta area high school graduation dates
3h ago
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top