Driver charged with DWI after New York nail salon crash that killed 4 and injured 9

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island man has been arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated after authorities say he crashed his SUV into a nail salon, killing four people and injuring nine others, police said Saturday.

Suffolk County Police said Steven Schwally, of Dix Hills, had been speeding through the parking lot when he drove his SUV through the front window of Hawaii Nail & Spa in Deer Park at around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

The salon was open and conducting business at the time of the crash, police said. Fire officials responding to the crash said Schwally was semiconscious when his vehicle came to stop nearly at the back of the store, which is located in a strip mall.