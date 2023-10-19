Driver arrested after Pacific Coast Highway crash in Malibu kills 4 Pepperdine University students

Officials say police have arrested a 22-year-old driver on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash in Malibu killed four college students and injured two others

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 5 minutes ago

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — A 22-year-old driver was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after a crash in Malibu killed four college students and injured two other people, officials said Wednesday.

The six pedestrians were struck around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday along Pacific Coast Highway about 4 miles (6.4 km) east of Pepperdine University, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Four women were pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital but there was no word Wednesday on their conditions.

Pepperdine initially said on X, formerly Twitter, that officials believed those killed attended the university's Seaver College of Liberal Arts. Pepperdine's president, Jim Gash, later confirmed that the four killed were students.

“Earlier today, we learned that four precious lives who brought joy and light to our campus were taken from us suddenly, tragically, and incomprehensibly,” Gash wrote in a message to the university community.

The school later identified the victims as Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams, all seniors.

The male driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, said sheriff’s Sgt. Maria Navarro.

Investigators believe he was driving a dark colored BMW westbound at a high rate of speed when he lost control, sideswiped at least three parked vehicles, which then crashed into a group of people walking in the area about 25 miles (40 km) west of downtown Los Angeles.

“As we await further details from the investigation, we pray for our entire community,” the university said on X.

A campus prayer service for the victims was scheduled for Thursday morning.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘We want justice for Dayvion’: Family of inmate killed at Fulton Jail seeks answers3h ago

Credit: Camden County Sheriff's Office

Georgia officials release videos of exonerated man’s shooting death on I-95
3h ago

After backlash, Delta alters strict elite SkyMiles status requirements
5h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb says it’s fixed ballot error in Atlanta school board race
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DeKalb says it’s fixed ballot error in Atlanta school board race
2h ago

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia awarded $249 million grant to boost electric grid resilience
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Troops hurt after three drones attack US bases in Iraq as tensions flare after Gaza...
8m ago
LIVE UPDATES
Israel OKs limited aid for Gaza as regional tensions rise following hospital blast
16m ago
Defendant in Tupac Shakur killing case is represented by well-known Las Vegas lawyer
26m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Suspect admits to 2005 murder of Natalee Holloway, who disappeared on high school trip
1h ago
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
County program lets shelter dogs become ‘Law Dogs’ for a day
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top