Drew Peterson asks judge to vacate murder conviction

Officials have said Peterson will not attend the hearing and it is not known if Will County Judge Edward Burmila will make an immediate decision on the motion. The judge has appointed an attorney and an investigator to assist Peterson and experts have said that such an investigation could take months to complete.

Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 killing of Kathleen Savio and sentenced to 38 years in prison. He has since filed multiple appeals that have been rejected. He filed his latest motion last fall and Burmila determined that the former Bolingbrook police officer had presented a "gist of a constitutional" claim and scheduled a hearing.