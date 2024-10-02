Dream fire Tanisha Wright in WNBA's 3rd coach firing since playoffs began

The Atlanta Dream have fired coach Tanisha Wright after three seasons, the franchise announced Wednesday.

Wright took over the team in 2022 and helped them reach the playoffs the last two seasons. The Dream lost both years in the opening round of the postseason, including to New York last month. They were swept in two games both years.

“Tanisha was an important contributor in our efforts to rebuild the Dream and we want to thank her for her hard work and dedication to the Dream over the last three seasons and wish her the best in the future,” Dream Executive Vice President and GM Dan Padover said. “At this time we believe a change is needed to lead our players and organization to the next chapter in our efforts to be a top team in the WNBA.”