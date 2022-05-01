BreakingNews
Over 80 arrested in large Gwinnett street racing incident
Draymond Green ejected for flagrant foul vs Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after being ejected in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

National & World News
Updated 24 minutes ago
Golden State forward Draymond Green has been ejected shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Golden State forward Draymond Green was ejected for a flagrant foul shortly before halftime of Game 1 against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

Green originally was called for a foul on Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second quarter. Officials reviewed the play where Green had hold of Clarke's jersey after a missed layup. Clarke went down on his stomach, though it appeared Green tried to help hold him up as Clarke hit the court.

Officials took their time reviewing the play as Memphis fans chanted “Throw him out!” Then they determined Green committed a Flagrant 2, sending him to the locker room with six points, four rebounds, three assists and five turnovers in 17 minutes.

Memphis led 54-53 at the time of the Green foul, and the Grizzlies took a 61-55 lead into halftime.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts in the first half during Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Memphis Grizzlies, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

Featured
