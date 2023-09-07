BreakingNews
Drake announces highly anticipated 'For All the Dogs' album will arrive this month

Drake has announced his highly anticipated eighth studio album “For All the Dogs" will be released on Sept. 22

By MARIA SHERMAN – Associated Press
29 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drake has finally announced a released date for his highly anticipated eighth studio album: "For All the Dogs" will drop Sept. 22.

The follow-up to 2022's "Honestly, Nevermind" — which released without warning — was announced on the Canadian rapper's Instagram on Wednesday night. Drake wrote the release date in the caption of the post, which featured video footage depicting his father, Dennis Graham.

A representative confirmed the date on Thursday.

Drake — who is currently on his "It's All a Blur" tour — had teased the project for a few months, including at a July 2023 New York City concert, where the rapper told the capacity-filled Barclays Center crowd his next album would drop in approximately "a couple of weeks."

The 36-year-old megastar, known for surprise releasing music, teased the potential project at his intimate Apollo show in January.

The new album features several collaborations Drake has mentioned live on stage in the last few months, including one with Nicki Minaj and another track with reggaetonero Bad Bunny.

