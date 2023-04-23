X

Dragon bursts into flames during popular Disneyland show

1 hour ago
Disneyland’s fire-breathing animatronic dragon burst into flames during the popular “Fantasmic!”

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Spectators at Disneyland's popular “Fantasmic!” show got a shock this weekend when the feature's fire-breathing animatronic dragon suddenly burst into flames.

No injuries were reported following the blaze Saturday night at the Southern California theme park, the Anaheim Fire Department said.

Ryan Laux, a frequent Disneyland visitor, said fire has always been a part of the “Fantasmic!" presentation. But he said he knew something was awry when when flames didn't come from where they usually do.

“The head started going on fire instead of the fire projecting out,” said Laux, who lives in Los Angeles and captured the blaze on video.

The show was stopped almost immediately “and then right after that, the dragon started catching fire and the whole body was up in flames,” he told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The show takes place twice nightly near the park's famous Tom Sawyer Island. The climax features Mickey Mouse battling a giant dragon named Maleficent.

Laux said Mickey vanished from the stage as soon as the dragon's head became engulfed in flames.

The extent of the damage wasn't immediately known.

Kyle Wright and conviction, Ronald Acuña Jr.'s speed, starters for Miami series
