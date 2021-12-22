Draghi says he's done his job, as he eyes Italian presidency

But he stressed that neither he nor his government were essential to Italy’s continued fight against the pandemic or its implementation of its 261 billion-euro ($294 billion) recovery plan, which envisages billions in investments in sustainable development, digital transformation and structural reforms.

“We have created conditions so that work on the (plan) can continue,” he said. “The government has created these conditions, independent of who will be (in charge). People are always important, but the other aspect is that it’s also important that the government is supported by the majority” in parliament.

Just this week, the Financial Times opined that Draghi would serve Italy best by moving into the presidency, since his government could last at most a few more months before political forces get “election fever” before a scheduled 2023 parliamentary vote.

The other leading candidate for president, who is backed by the center-right, is ex-Premier Silvio Berlusconi. Draghi demurred when asked Wednesday if he thought Berlusconi was a viable candidate, saying it's not for him to evaluate possible heads of state.

The Italian president had called on Draghi, the former head of the European Central Bank, to lead a broad-based government in February after a political crisis that saw the collapse of Giuseppe Conte’s government. It was a delicate moment in which the country needed to assert credible and stable leadership to persuade the European Commission to entrust it with billions in pandemic recovery grants and loans, and “Super Mario" was seen as having the gravitas in Italy and European capitals to get the job done.

Draghi recalled that his government had been born at the request of Mattarella, and said it had done “much of what it was called to do,” thanks to the support of the political forces that backed it, from the center-left Democratic Party to the center-right Forza Italia.

He noted that Italy, where the outbreak first erupted in Europe in February 2020, has vaccinated more than 85% of over 12s, and that economic growth is predicted at about 6% this year, after losing nearly 9% last year. Italy is currently seeing a rise in cases, but is still faring better than most other Western European countries.

Caption Italian Premier Mario Draghi attends the traditional year-end press conference in Rome, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis)

