Draghi: Italy has stockpiled 80% of natural gas reserves

Public resistance is growing to one of the planned offshore regasification plants near the industrial port city of Piombino, in Tuscany, and how plans proceed will be a key indicator of whether parties that win the Sept. 25 vote intend to continue Draghi’s path of reducing reliance on Russian energy.

Taking a swipe at right-wing parties that advocate sovereignty, Draghi said energy reliance on “a country that never stopped pursuing its imperial past is the exact opposite of sovereignty.”

His comments come as Russia's war in Ukraine has driven natural gas prices to record highs, fueling inflation worldwide. Moscow has reduced gas flows to European countries as they try to bolster their reserves for the winter heating season, and fears are rising that deliveries could be cut off completely. That could lead to rationing by companies and push countries into recession.

Germany said Tuesday that its gas storage has reached 80% of capacity but cautioned that Russia's plan to halt flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline for three days next week "could temporarily dampen" the effort.

In Italy, Draghi again urged an European cap on natural gas prices, which has faced resistance among other EU member states. He told the audience in Rimini that fears Russia would cut off supplies in reprisal for any price cap were realized nonetheless this summer in periodic shutoffs to countries like Germany, which at the same time continued to pay “exorbitant prices.”

The prime minister also repeated his calls that the price of electricity generated by renewable energy no longer be tied to the higher price of natural gas.

“This relationship doesn’t make sense anymore,’’ he said.