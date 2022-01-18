NBA at 75: Dr. J says players from many eras built league

And so, over these decades, the eight decades of the NBA, there has been growth from within. That has created an image, a global image, and without all the parts you wouldn’t have the total sum.

I was a Salvation Army kid. I knew about being part of something bigger than yourself. John Havlicek and I, we were endorsers for the Special Olympics. The public service ads and the public service involvement led to the commercial endorsements because people realized that the same guys, those same people doing public service ads could be good pitchmen, good spokesmen.

If you elected to volunteer to do that and you gave up your time and your name, face and likeness, that was a gateway. Wall Street could see it just like anybody else and say, ‘This guy’s pitching the Salvation Army, he’s pitching the Special Olympics, so maybe he could pitch my shoe, maybe he could pitch my toothpaste.’

Being a Salvation Army kid, that was always in my mind. It helped make me who I am. That’s where I played basketball. That’s where I learned to travel and be a good representative of the entity that I’m traveling with. And so, we’d get in the station wagon and we’d go all over Long Island, we’d go to New Jersey, we went to Pennsylvania. And to be on the traveling team, that was very important. When you went, you had to behave and you had to represent your family and you had to represent the Corps, and you had to represent where you were from. And so that helped you in terms of communicating with people and trusting people.

I was 11 when that started. It became a fixture in my life, even today. I’m 71 years old, but I love talking about it even now. A couple months ago I did a program at the Salvation Army, a fundraising program. The guy who coached me when I was 11, he was 19. And he’s still a great friend. He kind of left the Corps, became the mayor of the town, Hempstead.

He remembers when I wouldn’t have two nickels to rub together, living in a housing project and he said, “Hey, you want to do something different? Let’s go ask your mom if you can have permission to go down to the Salvation Army and play basketball inside instead of playing outside, especially in the middle of the winter." I’ve always regarded that as being pivotal to my life.

I never could have envisioned what my life has become, and I don’t think the NBA could envision what it has become today.

___

Julius Erving is an NBA champion, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary team and a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports. Follow the AP’s coverage of the NBA’s 75th anniversary season: https://apnews.com/hub/nba-at-75

Caption FILE - Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving makes remarks during a news conference at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, March 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Caption FILE - Basketball Hall of Famer Julius Erving makes remarks during a news conference at the Spectrum in Philadelphia, March 13, 2009. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Caption FILE - Boston Celtics team captain Larry Bird, left, and Philadelphia 76ers team captain Julius Erving shake hands before the start of their NBA game in Philadelphia, Dec. 13, 1984. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File) Credit: Peter Morgan Caption FILE - Boston Celtics team captain Larry Bird, left, and Philadelphia 76ers team captain Julius Erving shake hands before the start of their NBA game in Philadelphia, Dec. 13, 1984. (AP Photo/Peter Morgan, File) Credit: Peter Morgan Credit: Peter Morgan

Caption FILE - Philadelphia's Julius Erving (6) goes to the basket past Milwaukee's Sidney Moncrief and Brian Winters (32) during first quarter playoff action at Milwaukee, May 2, 1982. (AP Photo/Steve Pyle, File) Credit: Steve Pyle Caption FILE - Philadelphia's Julius Erving (6) goes to the basket past Milwaukee's Sidney Moncrief and Brian Winters (32) during first quarter playoff action at Milwaukee, May 2, 1982. (AP Photo/Steve Pyle, File) Credit: Steve Pyle Credit: Steve Pyle

Caption FILE - Philadelphia 76ers coach Billy Cunningham, left, confers with Julius Erving during the fourth quarter of an NBA playoff game at Philadelphia, June 7, 1982. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File) Credit: Rusty Kennedy Caption FILE - Philadelphia 76ers coach Billy Cunningham, left, confers with Julius Erving during the fourth quarter of an NBA playoff game at Philadelphia, June 7, 1982. (AP Photo/Rusty Kennedy, File) Credit: Rusty Kennedy Credit: Rusty Kennedy

Caption FILE - Former NBA basketball players, from left, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving stand on the court together during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Credit: Kathy Willens Caption FILE - Former NBA basketball players, from left, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Julius Erving stand on the court together during the first half of the NBA All-Star basketball game Feb. 15, 2015, in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File) Credit: Kathy Willens Credit: Kathy Willens

Caption FILE - Philadelphia 76ers center Julius Erving (6) goes up and around the basket to score against Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) during first period action in fifth game of NBA Championships in Los Angeles, Ca., May 14, 1980. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Caption FILE - Philadelphia 76ers center Julius Erving (6) goes up and around the basket to score against Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (33) during first period action in fifth game of NBA Championships in Los Angeles, Ca., May 14, 1980. (AP Photo, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited