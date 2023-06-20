BreakingNews
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
X

Dr. Dre to receive first Hip-Hop Icon Award from music industry group ASCAP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

National & World News
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
58 minutes ago
Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre will need to make room in his trophy case for another prestigious award.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers said on Tuesday that Dr. Dre will receive the first-ever ASCAP Hip-Hop Icon Award. He’ll be honored at the organization’s Rhythm & Soul Music Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles.

“Dr. Dre’s groundbreaking early work laid a foundation for hip-hop as we know it today,” Paul Williams, chairman of the board and president at ASCAP. “As a champion for some of today’s biggest artists and a successful entrepreneur, he changed the culture around hip-hop.”

The honor Dre is receiving will be presented to ASCAP members whose musical contributions have made an “indelible impact” on the art and culture of hip-hop.

DJ Kid Capri and DJ Drama will provide music for Thursday's event, which will celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

Dre, a seven-time Grammy winner, has produced big hits for Jay-Z, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Gwen Stefani, Kendrick Lamar, Nas and 50 Cent. He won his first Emmy for last year’s Super Bowl halftime performance with Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lamar and 50 Cent.

The prolific producer emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube as part of the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s.

Earlier this year, Dr. Dre celebrated the 30th anniversary of “The Chronic” with a re-release of his highly acclaimed debut studio album. In 2010, he was honored with the ASCAP's Founders Award.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Hunter Biden to plead guilty in federal income tax and gun case38m ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp, overseas again, announces aircraft jobs for Columbus
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

The gift of a grandfather’s mandolin brings happiness and trouble
45m ago

Credit: AP

Rescuers race against time to find the missing sub in the Atlantic bound for Titanic site
47m ago

Credit: AP

Rescuers race against time to find the missing sub in the Atlantic bound for Titanic site
47m ago

Credit: Angie Moser for the AJC

Angie Harris fulfills family legacy as pitmaster at Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ
34m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street falls and takes a step back after its big rally
5m ago
Inside the deepening rivalry between Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and California Gov. Gavin...
15m ago
Supreme Court turns away veterans who seek disability benefits over 1966 hydrogen bomb...
23m ago
Featured

Opinion: How to write stellar college application essays
5h ago
Tropical Storm Bret moves west in Atlantic, with possible hurricane threat to Caribbean...
9h ago
Tractor-trailer wreck closed ramp at Spaghetti Junction for hours
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top