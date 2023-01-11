Dr. Dre, Missy, Lil Wayne to be honored at pre-Grammy event

The academy announced Wednesday that the three Grammy winners and executive Sylvia Rhone will receive the Global Impact Award for their personal achievements in the music industry. The event will be held at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on Feb. 2, ahead of the Grammy Awards on Feb. 5.

“I am so thrilled to honor and celebrate these four giants in the music industry,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. “Last year’s inaugural event was such a highlight during Grammy week and now with Dre, Missy, Wayne and Sylvia there to pay tribute to this year, it’s definitely going to be another night to remember. I continue to be proud of the work of our Black Music Collective as it’s (a) vital part of what we do here at the academy.”