Dozens treated after chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas

Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people were being treated after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on Saturday in Spring, Texas. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals after the incident, the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office tweeted. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Caption
Emergency personnel vehicles are parked near the scene where people were being treated after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on Saturday in Spring, Texas. Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals after the incident, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Melissa Phillip

Credit: Melissa Phillip

By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago

A chemical leak at a Houston-area water park left dozens with minor skin irritation and respiratory issues Saturday, authorities said.

Twenty-nine people were taken to local hospitals after the incident at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted. Thirty-nine others declined to be taken to a hospital after undergoing decontamination procedures.

A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable patrol car sits near the entrance after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, on Saturday. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Caption
A Harris County Precinct 4 Constable patrol car sits near the entrance after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown in Spring, Texas, on Saturday. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Melissa Phillip

Credit: Melissa Phillip

Some of those who became sick were children, including a 3-year-old who was hospitalized in stable condition, KPRC-TV reported.

The chemicals involved included hypochlorite solution and 35% sulfuric acid, officials said.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause,” Hurricane Harbor Splashtown spokesperson Rosie Shepard said in a statement, according to news outlets. “Out of an abundance of caution, the park has been closed for the day.”

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks to the media after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on Saturday in Spring, Texas. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)
Caption
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks to the media after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on Saturday in Spring, Texas. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Credit: Melissa Phillip

Credit: Melissa Phillip

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park.

“Grateful for the swift action from first responders today at Splashtown,” Lina Hidalgo, Houston’s chief elected official, tweeted. “We’ve issued a closure order to investigate and ensure the park meets all requirements before reopening again.”

