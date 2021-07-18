Dozens treated after chemical leak at Six Flags water park in Texas

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our highest priority and the park was immediately cleared as we try to determine a cause,” Hurricane Harbor Splashtown spokesperson Rosie Shepard said in a statement, according to news outlets. “Out of an abundance of caution, the park has been closed for the day.”

Caption Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks to the media after a chemical leak at Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashtown on Saturday in Spring, Texas. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via AP) Credit: Melissa Phillip Credit: Melissa Phillip

Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which they said was contained to one attraction at the park.

“Grateful for the swift action from first responders today at Splashtown,” Lina Hidalgo, Houston’s chief elected official, tweeted. “We’ve issued a closure order to investigate and ensure the park meets all requirements before reopening again.”