X

Dozens of security force members killed in Burkina Faso

National & World News
By SAM MEDNICK, Associated Press
6 hours ago
Burkina Faso's authorities say that at least 40 members of the security forces have been killed by gunmen in the county's north

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — At least 40 members of Burkina Faso's security forces were killed by gunmen in the northern part of the country, and dozens of others were injured, authorities said Sunday.

Six soldiers and 34 volunteer fighters, civilians who assist the military, were killed near the town of Ouahigouya on Saturday afternoon, northern region secretary-general Kouilga Albert Zongo said in a statement. The 33 wounded were hospitalized in stable condition, he said.

The attack comes amid surging violence in the conflict-ridden country that is linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Thousands have been killed and around 2 million people have been displaced. Earlier this month, at least 44 people were killed by Islamic extremists in multiple attacks in the north.

The violence has divided a once peaceful nation and fueled frustration that led to two coups last year. The new junta leader, Capt. Ibrahim Traore, has promised to secure the country. But attacks are intensifying and spreading as jihadis blockade villages, preventing hundreds of thousands of people from moving freely.

Analysts say that pressure is mounting on the junta as attacks continue.

“Their fan base and Burkinabe people are going to start questioning the regime's ability to effectively address security issues and stop these large-scale attacks,” said Rida Lyammouri, senior fellow at the Policy Center for the New South, a Morocco-based think tank.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Gwinnett County Police Department

Suspect in Gwinnett car dealership killing accused of hiring hitman4h ago

Credit: Bob Andres

5 observations from Georgia Tech’s spring practice
2h ago

Credit: AP Photo/Charlie Reidel

Braves pull ahead of Royals in ninth inning for sweep, sixth straight win
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I feel like myself again’: The difficult decision that helped Sam Hilliard find himself
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

‘I feel like myself again’: The difficult decision that helped Sam Hilliard find himself
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

5 things we learned from Georgia’s G-Day game
6h ago
The Latest
Bridal pioneer of Kleinfeld's dies, leaving lasting legacy
3m ago
Hachimura's big 2nd half leads LA past Memphis in Game 1
3m ago
EPL race tightens after latest Arsenal stumble; Man Utd 3rd
7m ago
Featured

Updated: GHSA takes aim at recruiting of middle school athletes
Birds recovered after theft from Buckhead restaurant; 1 arrested
Go Atlanta: Peachtree Road Race, Legos, Freaknik documentary, micro food hall
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top