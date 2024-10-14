Dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters arrested outside New York Stock Exchange

NEW YORK (AP) — About 200 demonstrators protesting Israel's war in Gaza were arrested in a sit-in outside the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, police said.

The protesters chanted “Let Gaza live!" and ”Up up with liberation, down down with occupation!" in front of the stock exchange's landmark building in lower Manhattan.

“The reason we’re here is to demand that the U.S. government stop sending bombs to Israel and stop profiting off of Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in Gaza,” said Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace, the group that organized the demonstration. “Because what’s been happening for the last year is that Israel is using U.S. bombs to massacre communities in Gaza while simultaneously weapons manufacturers on Wall Street are seeing their stock prices skyrocket.”