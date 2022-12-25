ajc logo
X

Dozens of people hospitalized by ammonia leak in Serbia

National & World News
1 hour ago
Officials say a freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia that caused dozens of people to become ill and the closure of a main international highway

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — A freight train carrying ammonia derailed in eastern Serbia on Sunday, sickening dozens of people and closing a main international highway, officials said.

A state of emergency was declared in the town of Pirot, with authorities telling residents not to leave their homes. Dozens of people were hospitalized, Serbian state media reported.

Because of limited visibility reportedly caused by the leak, several cars crashed on the main highway that leads to Bulgaria at a time of busy traffic because of the Christmas holidays.

Police closed the highway and redirected traffic to local roads. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the train to derail.

Ammonia gas leaks can be flammable and can cause serious injury or even death.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve3h ago

Credit: Julio Cortez

Five takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Ravens
5h ago

Police: Woman found dead in Brookhaven hotel elevator on Christmas Eve
22h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dismal weather turns more hopeful for upcoming holiday weekend
40m ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dismal weather turns more hopeful for upcoming holiday weekend
40m ago

NE Atlanta shooting victim dies Christmas Eve night, police say
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Delia Thompson

Frigid monster storm across US claims at least 30 lives
10m ago
Kathy Whitworth, winningest golfer in history, dies at 83
26m ago
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
46m ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top