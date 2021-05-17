Dozens of Moroccans swim into North African Spanish city

Ceuta and nearby Melilla, another Spanish territory, are seen as a stepping stone into Europe by hundreds of African migrants who every year risk injuries or death while trying to jump over fences, hide inside vehicles or by swimming around breakwaters that extend into the Mediterranean Sea.

A 10-meter (32-foot)-tall double fence surrounds the 8 kilometers (5 miles) of Ceuta’s southwestern border with Morocco, with the rest of the tiny territory facing the Strait of Gibraltar and the European mainland across the sea.