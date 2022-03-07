Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze in east London

London’s Metropolitan Police said the building was being evacuated and road closures were in place in the Whitechapel area. The cause of the fire, which was first reported at 1553 GMT (10:53 a.m. EST), wasn't immediately known.

Lynn Ling, a student at the London School of Economics who lives on the 20th floor, described the incident as being “very scary.’’ Ling said a friend sent her a message on social media about the fire and that she ran outside without her coat in fright.