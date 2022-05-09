Dozens killed by rebels in eastern Congo's Ituri province

“We condemn this killing of civilians. The militiamen executed civilians in the absence of security elements,” he said. “It is a criminal act that cannot go unnoticed.”

In February, CODECO fighters attacked the Djugu area and killed at least 60 people.

Eastern Congo has been destabilized for years by attacks by several different rebel groups, including CODECO, that are vying for control of the mineral-rich area. The ongoing violence has prompted thousands of rural residents to flee their homes for safer areas.

The latest attack comes a week after discussions were held in Kenya between the Congolese government and rebel movements to try to establish peace and stability in the area.

