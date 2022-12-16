ajc logo
X

2 dead, 51 missing as landslide hits Malaysian campsite

National & World News
Updated 37 minutes ago
Two people died and 51 others are feared buried after a landslide hit a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday, Malaysia’s fire department said

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Two people died and 51 others were feared buried after a landslide hit a campsite outside Kuala Lumpur early Friday, Malaysia's fire department said.

A fire department official in central Selangor said 79 people were believed to have been at the campsite in Batang Kali, around 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Kuala Lumpur, when the incident occurred.

A child and a woman were found dead, the official told The Associated Press. Three people were injured while rescuers were searching for the estimated 51 missing people, the official said. Another 23 people have been rescued.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department chief Norazam Khamis was reported by Bernama news agency as saying that firefighters began arriving at the scene half an hour after receiving a distress call at 2:24 a.m. (1824 GMT Wednesday).

The landslide fell from an estimated height of 30 meters (98 feet) and covered an area of about an acre (0.4 hectare), he said. The campsite is located on an organic farm not far from the Genting Highlands hill resort, a popular tourist destination with theme parks and Malaysia's only casino.

According to its website, there are three camping sites with facilities at the farm popular with locals and that people can bring their own tents and equipment or rent them from the farm.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it5h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Young Thug hearing: hours of delay, then naked Zoom bombing during rapper’s appearance
3h ago

Credit: Whitley Garner At Rosehaven Funeral Home

17-year-old cheerleader at metro Atlanta high school killed in wreck
3h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
6h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
6h ago

Credit: Zoo Atlanta

Goodbye to Sparky, Zoo Atlanta’s elderly and rare Sumatran tiger
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel Roberts

Twitter suspends journalists who wrote about Elon Musk
4m ago
Oregon city drops fight to keep Google water use private
5m ago
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
7m ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
7h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
15h ago
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top