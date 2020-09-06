Dozens arrested as violent Portland protests continue

Demonstrations in Portland started in late May after the police killing of Floyd in Minneapolis. During the clashes, some have broken windows, set small fires and pelted police with rocks and other objects.

On the 100th day of protests in Portland, demonstrators vowed to keep coming into the streets.

Tupac Leahy, a 23-year-old Black man from Portland, said he had probably been out to protests for about 70 of the 100 days of demonstrations.

Leahy said he wanted to see a significant reduction to the local police budget, with the money directed to other community needs. He said the demonstrations would continue for some time.

“I think it’s going to keep going on until the election,” Leahy said. “I don’t see it slowing down.”

Chelsea Jordan, 30, of Portland, said: “I feel the people here have a lot of heart and a lot of commitment."

Jordan was helping spray yellow paint on cutouts to mark the names of Black people killed by police.

“I want to keep at it until the full abandonment of the police, so I think it’s going to be a long fight,” she said.

Earlier Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in a park just north of Portland in Vancouver, Washington, for a memorial service for Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of a right-wing group called Patriot Prayer, who was killed Aug. 29. The suspected killer was himself shot and killed by police Thursday.

Families showed up at the event with their kids, lining up for the free BBQ and picnicking on the grass at Esther Short Park. As various speakers addressed the audience on stage, attendees waved their flags enthusiastically, occasionally breaking out into chants of “U-S-A!”

Many of the crowd were President Donald Trump supporters, wearing MAGA hats and shirts or holding Trump-Pence flags. Some also waved flags and wore T-shirts showing support for the police.

The crowd regularly erupted in boos with any mention of Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler and Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, whom Patriot Prayer founder Joey Gibson demanded apologize to Danielson’s family because they felt he had been unfairly portrayed.

“This is about truth and lies,” Gibson said. “Jay was not a white supremacist.”

Authorities released additional court documents late Friday detailing the moments before Danielson’s slaying.

The documents included shots of security footage that showed the suspect, Michael Forest Reinoehl, ducked into a parking garage and reached toward a pocket or pouch at his waist before emerging to follow the victim. Danielson was holding bear spray and an expandable baton and had a loaded Glock handgun in a holster at his waist, according to the documents.

Witnesses told police that just before they heard gunshots someone said something like, “wanna go,” which is frequently a challenge to a fight. Danielson, 39, was shot in the chest and died at the scene.

The court documents were filed to support second-degree murder charges against Reinoehl, who was a supporter of antifa — shorthand for anti-fascists and an umbrella description for far-left-leaning militant groups.

Late Friday and early Saturday morning protests continued in Portland, with police declaring an unlawful assembly and arresting 27 people.

Associated Press writer Jaimie Ding reported from Vancouver, Washington.

Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. According to an officer, police responded with stronger tactics after a molotov cocktail was thrown. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Flames rise from a street after a liquid had been spread and lit, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, during protests in Portland, Ore. Some protesters, at, left, move back as police, at background right, advance. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. According to an officer, police responded with stronger tactics after a molotov cocktail was thrown.(AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A protester screams at police as they attempt to take control of the streets with Portland protests reaching 100 consecutive nights on Saturday in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Portland police take control of the streets on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Portland police take control of the streets on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Portland police take control of the streets on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing.(AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Police use chemical irritants and crowd control munitions to disperse protesters during a demonstration in Portland, Ore., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. Hundreds of people gathered for rallies and marches against police violence and racial injustice Saturday night in Portland, Oregon, as often violent nightly demonstrations that have happened for 100 days since George Floyd was killed showed no signs of ceasing. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

During the 100th consecutive day of demonstrations in Portland, Ore., the stenciled names of Black people who died line a pathway on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. The protests, which began over the killing of George Floyd, have led to two deaths and frequent clashes between protesters and law enforcement. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Protester Chelsea Jordan spray paints the names of slain Black men at a city park as protesters gathered for the 100th straight day against racism and police brutality, Saturday, Sept.5, 2020 in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky) Credit: Andrew Selsky Credit: Andrew Selsky

Cheryl Henry attends a memorial for Aaron J. Danielson on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. Danielson, a supporter of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was fatally shot in August as supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Mourners attend a memorial for Aaron J. Danielson on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. Danielson, a supporter of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was fatally shot in August as supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

A woman wears an image of Aaron J. Danielson during a memorial for him on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. Danielson, a supporter of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was fatally shot in August as supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Sherri Coonce attends a memorial for Aaron J. Danielson on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash. Danielson, a supporter of the conservative group Patriot Prayer, was fatally shot in August as supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Noah Berger) Credit: Noah Berger Credit: Noah Berger

Mack Lewis, Haley Adams, Emma Mitchem, from left, and Nate Millsap, rear, stand together during a candlelight vigil Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., for Aaron "Jay" Danielson, who was fatally shot a week ago in Portland, Ore. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP) Credit: Alisha Jucevic Credit: Alisha Jucevic

People gather for a candlelight vigil Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., for Aaron "Jay" Danielson, who was fatally shot a week ago in Portland, Ore. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP) Credit: Alisha Jucevic Credit: Alisha Jucevic

A group gathers around Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson for a prayer after a candlelight vigil Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., for Aaron "Jay" Danielson, who was fatally shot a week ago in Portland, Ore. (Alisha Jucevic/The Columbian via AP) Credit: Alisha Jucevic Credit: Alisha Jucevic

People hold candles during a vigil Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., for Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a supporter of Patriot Prayer who was shot and killed a week ago in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein

Satin Meyer, of Vancouver, Wash., and others attend a candlelight vigil Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Vancouver, Wash., for Aaron "Jay" Danielson, a supporter of Patriot Prayer who was shot and killed a week ago in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein) Credit: Paula Bronstein Credit: Paula Bronstein