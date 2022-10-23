Down 3-0 in ALCS, Yanks turn to '04 Red Sox for inspiration

None of the 25 previous teams to trail 3-0 had come back to win.

“It was just the belief that they had,” Boone said. “They had a confidence and you see Millar — `Don't let us win one. ... Why not us?'"

“Look, we still have time,” Boone added. "We’re obviously now as far up against it as you can be and not in a great spot, but you can’t get ahead of yourselves, either. We've just got to go out and it starts with the first inning, trying to win pitches and then try and ultimately win a game and at least put a little pressure on them and then start to see what can happen."

Boston is the only one of 39 teams that trailed 3-0 and came back to win. Thirty clubs that were up 3-0 completed sweeps.

Boone spoke with Ortiz, now a Fox broadcaster, before Sunday's game. ESPN commentator Eduardo Pérez arranged the call.

“Eduardo had Big Papi on. He FaceTimed him in here, so I said `hey' to him," Boone said. "He had some advice.”

