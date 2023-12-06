Doughty scores 33 seconds into OT, Kings rally past Blue Jackets 4-3 for 10th straight road win

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Drew Doughty scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from a three-goal deficit in the third period, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night for their NHL record-tying 10th straight road win.

Phoenix Copley stopped 26 for the Kings, who have won seven of their last eight games and matched the road win record of the 2006-07 Buffalo Sabres.

Phillip Danault scored twice, Arthur Kaliyev added a goal and Vladislav Gavrikov contributed a pair of assists in his first game back in Columbus after being traded to Los Angeles in March.