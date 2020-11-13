Doug Supernaw, '90s country singer of 'Reno,' dead at 60

A representative from his management team said Supernaw died in Texas on Friday. The Houston-raised singer announced in February 2019 that he had lung and bladder cancer and he entered hospice care in October after the cancer spread.

After working on oil rigs and as a concert promoter in Texas, Supernaw moved to Nashville in the late ’80s to work as a staff writer for a music publishing company, but moved back to Texas where he could perform more. He began opening for national acts that came through Tyler, Texas and gained a wider following, eventually attracting the interest of Nashville label BNA Entertainment.