Doug Scott, part of first UK team to climb Everest, dies

At the time, Queen Elizabeth II congratulated the team on a “magnificent achievement.”

Haston died in an avalanche while skiing in Switzerland at the age of 36 in 1977. Scott came close to death that year too, when he broke both legs while abseiling from the peak of The Ogre, a relatively uncharted peak in the Himalayas. He effectively crawled to base camp supported by two teammates, Mo Anthoine and Clive Rowland.

“Without those two I would not have got off the mountain," Scott later recalled.

Tributes were paid to the intrepid mountaineer. According to adventurer Alastair Humphreys, Scott's was a life “filled with adventure and purpose." Mountaineer Kenton Cool added: “Possibly the greatest mountaineer of his generation.”

