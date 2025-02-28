Doug Ford reelected as Ontario’s premier with mandate to fight Trump tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberal Party will choose a new leader March 9, congratulated Ford on his victory.

Ford called the election on Jan. 29, more than a year early. The Conservatives already held a majority with 79 seats.

He said at the time he needed a four-year mandate to protect Ontario, Canada’s manufacturing and automobile hub.

Trump has threatened to implement 25% tariffs on all Canadian imports, with a lower 10% levy on energy, beginning Tuesday. He also has angered Canadians by talking about Canada becoming the 51st U.S. state.

During the campaign Ford made two trips to Washington to speak to U.S. government and business leaders about the tariffs.

Ford has said his government is prepared to spend “tens of billions of dollars” to protect jobs and the economy of Ontario, and he has mused about making Americans pay more for the electricity Ontario sends to the U.S.

Opposition parties accuse Ford of calling an early election before any potential charges emerge from a police investigation into his now-scrapped plan to develop lands under environmental protection.

They also said the cost of the election could have been better spent on health care and affordable housing.

Jonathan Malloy, a political scientist at Carleton University in Ottawa, said the tariff threats gave Ford the excuse he needed to call an early election.

“Canadians are concerned with the Trump tariffs," Malloy said. "Mr. Ford is being seen as being out front, responding to them. That’s politically advantageous for him.”

With a population of around 16 million, Ontario is the Canadian province with the most people and an economy that makes up 38% of Canadian GDP.

During the campaign, Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie promised to connect every Ontarian to a family doctor, and New Democratic Party Leader Marit Stiles addressed health care and affordability.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner made promises about building more housing, protecting farmland and improving affordability.

“I think this had been a very low-profile election,” said Malloy. “When Canadians are asked about the number one public issue these days, I’m sure they would say the Trump tariffs. That has overshadowed the election.”

When the election was called, the NDP had 28 seats, the Liberals had nine and the Greens had two. There were six independents. A majority government requires at least 63 seats.

Unofficial results from Elections Ontario showed the Progressive Conservatives winning 79 seats, the NDP 25, the Liberals 14, the Greens two and one independent.

