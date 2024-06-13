Nation & World News

Double take: 23 sets of twins graduate from a single Massachusetts middle school

Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class
This image provided by Tamatha Bibbo, principal of the Pollard Middle School in Needham, Mass. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 shows twenty-three sets of twins who graduated from the Pollard Middle School. They make up about 10% of the 8th grade class. (Tamatha Bibbo via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This image provided by Tamatha Bibbo, principal of the Pollard Middle School in Needham, Mass. on Wednesday, June 12, 2024 shows twenty-three sets of twins who graduated from the Pollard Middle School. They make up about 10% of the 8th grade class. (Tamatha Bibbo via AP)
38 minutes ago

NEEDHAM, Mass. (AP) — Twenty-three sets of twins have graduated from a Massachusetts middle school, making up about 10% of the eighth-grade class.

The identical and fraternal twins graduated from Pollard Middle School in Needham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Another student, who is also a twin, graduated but her brother attends a different school, said principal Tamatha Bibbo.

It's "quite unusual,” said Bibbo. “We typically have anywhere from five to 10 sets at most. Given our numbers, we have approximately 450 to 500 children in each grade so this was extraordinarily high.”

The school gave a special shout-out to the 23 sets of twins during the so-called "moving up" ceremony on Wednesday, she said. Twins account for around 3% of live births in the U.S., according to the National Center for Health Statistics.

The Pollard Middle School graduates must all have completed up to 10 hours of service learning in their communities and every year the Needham Exchange Club offers five community service awards. For the first time this year a set of twins — Lukas and Sameer Patel — won an award and a donation to their charity, Bibbo said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

BREAKING
Falcons lose fifth-round pick for tampering1h ago

Credit: AP

Unanimous Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication
52m ago

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

Passage of new Georgia law leaves local immigrants confused and anxious

THURSDAY'S WEATHER
Temps will tease 100 degrees amid heat wave

THURSDAY'S WEATHER
Temps will tease 100 degrees amid heat wave

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

High-profile violent incidents raise concerns in downtown Atlanta
The Latest

Credit: AP

THE LATEST
The US Supreme Court rules to preserve access to the abortion pill mifepristone
6m ago
THE LATEST
Israel stands behind Gaza cease-fire proposal, says US national security adviser
12m ago
Senate confirms new energy regulators, extending Biden's grip on panel that backs...
12m ago
Featured

FBI raid thrusts claims against Atlanta landlords over rental prices into spotlight
Brent Key on Georgia football: ‘There’s nothing I hate more in the world’
‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death