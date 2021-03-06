Dosunmu's return powers No. 4 Illinois over No. 7 Ohio State

Illinois is peaking at the right time and brimming with confidence after beating top 10 teams in back-to-back games for the first time since the 2005 NCAA Tournament. The Illini should move up to No. 3 in the AP poll. The Buckeyes showed an inability to finish in their most rigorous and disastrous stretch of the season.

Walker and Young were recognized on Ohio State's senior day. Walker has already said he wants to move to pro basketball, but Young hasn't said yet whether he'll take advantage of the extra year of eligibility awarded by the NCAA to all players because of COVID-19. Young has played four years but has battled injuries for the last three. Walker is finishing his second season after transferring from Florida State. Both have graduated.

The Big Ten tournament begins Wednesday in Indianapolis.

