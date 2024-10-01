Nation & World News

Dortmund scores 7 while Barcelona, Man City and Arsenal all win in Champions League

Karim Adeyemi starred as Borussia Dortmund has run riot against Celtic while Barcelona and Manchester City claimed their first wins in the restructured Champions League
Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi, left, celebrates with Waldemar Anton, after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic FC in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Bernd Thissen/dpa via AP)

By CIARÁN FAHEY – Associated Press
Updated 16 minutes ago

Karim Adeyemi starred as Borussia Dortmund ran riot against Celtic while Barcelona and Manchester City claimed their first wins in the restructured Champions League on Tuesday.

Adeyemi scored a first-half hat trick as Dortmund routed Celtic 7-1 at home. It was the second big win from a German team in the competition after Bayern Munich's 9-2 bashing of Dinamo Zagreb in the first matchday.

Robert Lewandowski got Barcelona off the mark as the Spanish giant eased to a 5-0 home win over Swiss team Young Boys, while his former teammate İlkay Gündoğan got City off to a 4-0 win at Slovan Bratislava. Erling Haaland scored his 42nd goal in his 41st Champions League game.

City was held 0-0 by Inter Milan in their opening game, while Barca responded to its 2-1 loss at Monaco, the team’s first defeat under new coach Hansi Flick.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal outclassed his former team Paris Saint-Germain in a 2-0 win with Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka scoring in the first half for the Gunners. PSG coach Luis Enrique's gamble on leaving Ousmane Dembélé out did not pay off.

Arteta enjoyed a successful 18-month loan spell at PSG while still he was still a teenager at Barcelona.

Dortmund fans cry foul

Though the Dortmund team appears to have adapted to the new competition format very well — last season's beaten finalist has 10 goals from two games after starting with a 3-0 win over Club Brugge — its fans made their opposition to the reforms clear with a huge tifo slamming UEFA.

This season UEFA changed the structure of Europe's premier competition to add four more teams. The group stage was scrapped for a league system with each of the now 36 participating teams playing eight opponents once in a first phase of the competition.

UEFA claimed the changes would ensure more evenly matched games, but Tuesday's results — the big wins for Barca, City and Dortmund — appear to belie that claim.

There were more big wins Tuesday with Inter Milan defeating Red Star Belgrade 4-0, and tournament debutant Brest routing Salzburg 4-0 away for its second win in as many games in Europe’s premier competition.

Iran forward Mehdi Taremi struck a penalty past Israel and Red Star goalkeeper Omri Glazer and set up two more goals for Inter hours after his country launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.

Senegalese forward Abdallah Sima netted twice for Brest to take his tally to three goals in two games after he scored in the French team’s tournament-opening 2-1 win over Austrian champion Sturm Graz.

Also Tuesday, Bayer Leverkusen defeated AC Milan 1-0 in Germany thanks a well-worked move finished by Victor Boniface.

Daniel Bragança scored late to earn Sporting Lisbon a 1-1 draw at PSV Eindhoven.

Kaan Kairinen’s brilliant free kick was enough for Prague to draw 1-1 at Stuttgart.

Stuttgart fans displayed a huge choreography saying “Back in Europe” behind one of the goals. It was the German team’s first Champions League match at home since a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in February 2010.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi celebrates with the fans his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic FC at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Celtic's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel receives the 6th goal by Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic FC at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi applauds the fans as he leaves the pitch after an injuring during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic FC at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Dortmund fans watch the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and Celtic FC at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. Dortmund won 7-1. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Supporters fire flares during the Champions League soccer match between Barcelona and Young Boys at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Manchester City's Erling Haaland takes the ball past Slovan's goalkeeper Dominik Takac to score his side's throw goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Slovan Bratislava and Manchester City in Bratislava, Slovakia, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Petr Josek)

Stuttgart's Chris Führich, right, and Enzo Millot, left, challenge for the ball with Prague's Kaan Kairinen, center, during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and AC Sparta Praha in Stuttgart, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

Stuttgart's Ermedin Demirovic, front left, and Prague's Jaroslav, front right, challenge for the ball during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between VfB Stuttgart and AC Sparta Praha in Stuttgart, Germany, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024. (Tom Weller/dpa via AP)

