BreakingNews
Georgia’s U.S. senators raise concerns about arrests of bail fund organizers
X

Doors close for final time on Amsterdam museum's blockbuster Vermeer exhibition

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
4 hours ago
The blockbuster exhibition of paintings by Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer has closed its doors for the final time

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The blockbuster exhibition of paintings by Dutch Master Johannes Vermeer closed its doors for the final time on Sunday, with the art and history national museum of the Netherlands hailing the show as its most successful ever.

The Rijksmuseum said the exhibition that drew on collections around the world to bring together 28 of the 37 paintings generally ascribed to Vermeer attracted 650,000 visitors from 113 countries during its 16-week run that started in early February.

The large number of visitors — including French President Emmanuel Macron, movie director Steven Spielberg and Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis — came despite the museum limiting numbers to ensure everybody got a good view of masterpieces such as “Girl with a Pearl Earring” and “The Milkmaid.”

“Vermeer is the artist of peacefulness and intimacy. We wanted the visitors to enjoy it to the fullest,” museum general director Taco Dibbits said. “This was only possible by limiting the number of visitors.”

The exhibition included seven paintings that had never previously been displayed publicly in the Netherlands, among them three from The Frick Collection in New York.

For art lovers who didn't manage to get their hands on one of the highly-sought-after tickets, six Vermeer paintings will remain on show in the Rijksmuseum's Gallery of Honor — four from the museum's own collection along with “The Girl with the Red Hat" from the National Gallery of Art in Washington and ”Young Woman Seated at a Virginal" from The Leiden Collection in New York.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Georgia’s U.S. senators raise concerns about arrests of bail fund organizers37m ago

Woman accused of striking ticket agent after denied boarding at Atlanta airport
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Dawgs program better get Smart with reckless drivers
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Off-duty security guard killed in shooting outside NW Atlanta event venue
7h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Off-duty security guard killed in shooting outside NW Atlanta event venue
7h ago

Most United Methodists in Georgia plan to stay with the denomination
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hendriks gets win on Burger slam, White Sox beat Tigers 6-2 for 3-game sweep
8m ago
Carlos Alcaraz likes to watch replays of his best shots, faces Stefanos Tsitsipas at...
29m ago
Jimmy Carter and the Kings: A key alliance for race relations, but only after MLK's...
53m ago
Featured

Profiles in perseverance: What makes these Georgia 2023 graduates special
10h ago
Parents: Should Cobb schools build a $50M events venue for graduations?
Why is Atlanta Pride in October when National Pride Month is in June?
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top