DoorDash's sales more than triple in Q4 due to pandemic

DoorDash reported a net loss of $312 million for the quarter that ended Dec. 31. The loss, of $2.67 per share, compared to a loss of $3.05 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Wall Street had forecast DoorDash would post a fourth-quarter loss of 28 cents per share, according to analysts polled by FactSet. But their estimates had varied wildly. This was DoorDash's first earning report since its initial public offering in December.