Nation & World News
Nation & World News

DoorDash rings up record first-quarter revenue and expands delivery reach through acquisitions

DoorDash is reporting record quarterly revenue even as more Americans feel increasingly uneasy about the U.S. economy
FILE - A DoorDash sign is posted on the door of a Dunkin' Donuts franchise, Feb. 27, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A DoorDash sign is posted on the door of a Dunkin' Donuts franchise, Feb. 27, 2023, in Methuen, Mass. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
By DEE-ANN DURBIN – Associated Press
1 minute ago

DoorDash said Tuesday that demand for deliveries remained strong in the first quarter even as more Americans feel increasingly uneasy about the U.S. economy.

Total orders climbed 18% to 732 million, a quarterly record. Demand for grocery delivery surpassed prior quarters. DoorDash also added U.S. restaurants to its platform and broadened its geographic reach.

DoorDash confirmed that it will acquire Britain's Deliveroo for 2.9 billion pounds ($3.9 billion) in cash, expanding its business in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Deliveroo first announced it had received a bid from DoorDash just over a week ago.

It also said Tuesday that it had purchased SevenRooms, a New York company that makes hospitality management software, for $1.2 billion in cash. DoorDash said the deal will expand its offerings to merchants and help them grow in-store sales and customer relations.

DoorDash expects the SevenRooms deal to close in the second half of this year.

The deals are the biggest for DoorDash since 2022, when it bought Finnish rival Wolt Enterprises for $8.1 billion. That acquisition brought DoorDash into 22 countries where it didn't already operate, including Germany.

With the addition of Deliveroo, DoorDash said it will now operate in 40 countries.

Revenue at DoorDash rose 21% to a quarterly record of $3.03 billion. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $3.09 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Net income was $193 million, a year after the company reported a $23 million in the January-March period. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 44 cents per share, topping Wall Street expectations by a nickel.

DoorDash shares fell 5% in premarket trading Tuesday.

More Stories

The Latest

Friedrich Merz reacts after he was not elected new Chancellor in the first voting process at the parliament Bundestag in Berlin, Tuesday, May 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Credit: AP

Friedrich Merz's bid to become Germany's chancellor fails in parliament in a stunning defeat

12m ago

Beyond a possible Asian or African pope, what are the priorities of the cardinals in the conclave?

13m ago

US imposes sanctions on Myanmar ethnic militia for 'facilitating cyber scams'

17m ago

Featured

Demonstrators protest President Donald Trump and Elon Musk on Presidents Day in front of the Capitol in Atlanta on Monday, February 17, 2025, as part of nationwide demonstrations organized by the 50501 movement. (Arvin Temkar / AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

AJC poll reveals most Georgia voters are skeptical of DOGE’s efforts

The latest Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll shows a majority of voters disapprove of Elon Musk's involvement in government and DOGE's cost-cutting efforts.

Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah

Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.

Georgia man arrested as ‘unauthorized alien’ calls police encounter traumatic

A Georgia native was caught up in Florida’s immigration crackdown. His family is still feeling the consequences.