DoorDash partners with Lyft to give members ride-sharing benefits

Delivery service DoorDash said Wednesday that it's partnering with Lyft to bring ride-sharing benefits to its members.

The announcement came as DoorDash released better-than-expected results for its third quarter. The San Francisco company said its revenue rose 25% in the July-September period to $2.7 billion. The figure topped Wall Street's forecast of $2.65 billion, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash said its DashPass members will get discounted rides through Lyft, while Lyft riders will a get a free DashPass trial. DashPass members pay $9.99 per month or $96 per year for free deliveries on most orders.