X

DoorDash beats Q1 forecasts as it expands services, markets

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By DEE-ANN DURBIN, Associated Press
Updated 14 minutes ago
DoorDash posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter as it expanded into new markets overseas and new delivery categories at home

DoorDash posted stronger-than-expected results in the first quarter as it expanded into new markets overseas and new delivery categories at home.

The San Francisco company said its total orders rose 27% to 512 million in the January-March period. That was well above the 493 million Wall Street forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

DoorDash shares rose 4.5% in after-market trading.

DoorDash acquired the Finnish delivery service Wolt Enterprises last summer, allowing it to expand in 22 countries where it previously had no presence, including Germany, Sweden, Hungary and Israel.

And in the U.S., the company said orders from convenience stores, groceries and other newer categories are growing faster than its traditional restaurant deliveries. DoorDash, which began delivering groceries in 2020, most recently announced a partnership with Aldi in February.

DoorDash said its revenue jumped 40% to $2 billion for the quarter. That was ahead of the $1.9 billion Wall Street forecast.

But the company continued to struggle with the cost of expansion and integrating with Wolt. DoorDash said its sales and marketing expenses rose 20% in the quarter, while its research and development costs rose 56%.

Late last year, DoorDash cut 1,250 jobs — or 6% of its workforce — in an effort to reduce its operating costs. At the time, the company said it had hired too rapidly to keep up with demand during the pandemic.

DoorDash reported a net loss of $162 million, or 41 cents per share. That was narrower than the 58-cent loss analysts forecast.

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

Normalcy, resignation set in day after shooting1h ago

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

NEW: Midtown Atlanta shooting highlights partisan divides on gun control
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

COMPLETE COVERAGE: Latest news, updates on Midtown shooting
2h ago

Credit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie Observer

UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says
1h ago

Credit: Kasmira Smith | The Moultrie Observer

UPDATE: 4 dead, including suspect, in Moultrie shootings, coroner says
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia schools grapple with how to transport students
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street sinks as bank fears flare
15m ago
Georgia election chief denies Democrats early 2024 primary
15m ago
Carrie Fisher gets her Walk of Fame star, on May the Fourth
16m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Cinco de Mayo, Derby Day and more
2h ago
A young Atlanta Cook met a prince. Now he is going to a coronation
11h ago
Cameras, license plate readers help cops track, arrest Midtown shooting suspect
28m ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top