DoorDash added users, surpassed sales forecasts in Q4

It said its total orders grew 35% to 369 million, also ahead of analysts’ expectations.

The company narrowed its loss to $155 million for the quarter, from $312 million in the same period a year ago. The latest quarter's loss, of 45 cents per share, was higher than the 23-cent loss Wall Street had forecast.

DoorDash said it expects gross order volumes of $11.4 billion to $11.8 billion in the first quarter of this year, up from $11.2 billion in the fourth quarter.

The company said it may update that forecast when it completes its plan to buy Wolt Enterprises, a Finnish delivery service. DoorDash announced in November that it planned to buy Wolt for $8.1 billion; the deal is expected to close in the first half of this year.