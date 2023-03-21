X

'Don't Say Gay' lawmaker pleads guilty to COVID relief fraud

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
1 hour ago
The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has pleaded guilty to committing $150,000 in COVID-19 relief fraud

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The former Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” pleaded guilty Tuesday to committing $150,000 in COVID-19 relief fraud.

Joseph Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, pleaded guilty in Gainesville federal court to wire fraud, money laundering, and making false statements in connection with COVID-19 relief fraud, according to court records. He faces up to 35 years in prison at a hearing scheduled for July 25.

Harding resigned from the Florida House in December, a day after federal prosecutors announced his indictment.

According to court documents, Harding made false statements to the Small Business Administration while applying for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan for one of his dormant business entities. After obtaining $150,000 in COVID-19 relief funds, prosecutors said Harding conducted three monetary transactions, each involving more than $10,000 in fraudulently obtained funds: a transfer to his joint bank account, a payment to his credit card, and a transfer into a bank account of a third-party business entity.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program is designed to provide economic relief to small businesses that are experiencing a temporary loss of revenue.

Harding became nationally known last year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age appropriate.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Split over Georgia hospital rules could halt other bills in Legislature
4h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
6h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
3h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
3h ago

Credit: Cobb County Sheriff's Office

2 more suspects charged in 2020 homicide at Cobb townhome, bringing total to 5
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Spring brings more wind, rain and snow to soaked California
10m ago
Trump's potential indictment caps decades of legal scrutiny
13m ago
Lawsuit seeks to block abortion pill ban in Wyoming
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of 365 Degree Total Marketing

Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
11h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
South Fulton legal challenge to build-to-rent returns to trial court
8h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top