BreakingNews
BREAKING: SUV stolen in Clayton County with 86-year-old woman inside, cops say
ajc logo
X

'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker resigns amid fraud charges

National & World News
24 minutes ago
The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has resigned after being indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” resigned on Thursday, one day after authorities announced his indictment on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses.

Rep. Joe Harding, a 35-year-old Republican, sent a resignation letter to House Speaker Paul Renner saying he needs to focus on his upcoming trial, which is scheduled to start on Jan. 11.

“Now is the time to allow someone else to serve my district,” said Harding, who represented a two-county area in the north-central portion of the state that includes Ocala.

Renner said in a statement that he understands and respects the decision. Republicans hold substantial majorities in both houses of the Florida Legislature. Gov. Ron DeSantis will have to call a special election to replace Harding.

Harding is accused of illegally obtaining or trying to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He is being charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and two counts of making false statements.

Harding became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

On Wednesday, he issued a statement saying, “I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested."

Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Abrams’ aide says Democrat had ‘nearly impossible’ chance to beat Kemp18h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Unapologetically ATL Opinion: On Herschel Walker and Blackness
11h ago

Errin Joe returning to Georgia Tech to be football general manager
5h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Armed man arrested after Dunwoody police open fire near Perimeter Mall
13m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Armed man arrested after Dunwoody police open fire near Perimeter Mall
13m ago

Credit: Isaac Sabetai

Meet the man behind U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock’s ads
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: Renato Pajuelo

Ousted Peru leader appears in court to face rebellion charge
9m ago
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home
13m ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner a generational talent on the court
17m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
10h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top