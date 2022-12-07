ajc logo
X

'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker indicted on fraud charges

National & World News
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors said Rep. Joe Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He is being charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and two counts of making false statements.

Harding, a Republican, became nationally known this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

"I want the public and my constituents to know that I fully repaid the loan and cooperated with investigators as requested,” Harding said in a written statement.

The Republican speaker of the Florida House of Representatives has temporarily removed Harding from his committee assignments in the Legislature.

A trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
14h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
3h ago

Eight Georgians charged in $30 million unemployment benefits scheme
6h ago

Eight Georgians charged in $30 million unemployment benefits scheme
6h ago

Credit: Atlanta police

Atlanta bridge shooting victims were 12 and 15. The suspects are 15 and 16
7h ago
The Latest
Phillies select active duty Navy aviator in MLB Rule 5 draft
6m ago
Polygamous leader had child brides, called himself 'prophet'
15m ago
Under China's 'zero COVID,' uncertainty reigns and unsettles
15m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
10h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
10h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
21h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top