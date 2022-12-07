ajc logo
X

'Don't Say Gay' Florida lawmaker indicted on fraud charges

National & World News
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE, Associated Press
Updated 41 minutes ago
The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida lawmaker who sponsored the controversial law critics call "Don't Say Gay" has been indicted on charges of defrauding a federal coronavirus loan program for small businesses, officials said Wednesday.

Federal prosecutors said Rep. Joe Harding, 35, illegally obtained or tried to obtain more than $150,000 from the Small Business Administration in pandemic aid loans. He is being charged with two counts of wire fraud, two counts of money laundering and two counts of making false statements.

Harding, a Republican, became nationally know this year over his sponsorship of a law that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, as well as material that is not deemed age-appropriate.

Harding did not immediately return an emailed request for comment. A voicemail left at his office was not immediately returned. It is unclear if he has hired a lawyer.

The Republican speaker of the Florida House of Representatives has temporarily removed Harding from his committee assignments in the Legislature.

A trial is scheduled for Jan. 11.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Screenshot from Christian Walker's Twitter account

Christian Walker, Herschel’s son, weighs in on his dad’s Senate runoff loss19h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Analysis: How Raphael Warnock defeated Herschel Walker
12h ago

Eight Georgians charged in $30 million unemployment benefits scheme
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
2h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

If Dansby Swanson leaves, Braves must answer this question
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

US Senate runoff brought high election day turnout and a close race
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matthias Schrader

Apple: Most iCloud data can now be end-to-end encrypted
6m ago
Holmes' former partner gets nearly 13 years in Theranos case
8m ago
Polygamous leader had 20 wives, many of them minors
13m ago
Featured

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC/TNS

Georgia lieutenant governor: My party should learn from Walker’s defeat
8h ago
Warnock’s win stops GOP sweep - Listen to the AJC Politically Georgia Podcast
9h ago
What changed in US Senate runoff? Small gains for Warnock across Georgia
20h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top