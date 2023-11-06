BreakingNews
DEVELOPING STORY | Falcons to stay with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback

Don't put that rhinestone emblem on your car's steering wheel, US regulators say

U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car’s logo on the center of its steering wheel
National & World News
25 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. regulators are warning drivers to steer clear of aftermarket decals used to embellish a car's logo on the center of its steering wheel.

Such metal or plastic emblems — which are typically adorned with rhinestones or other decorations and attached to the steering wheel with an adhesive back — can cause serious injury if ejected when the airbag deploys in a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Monday.

At least one driver lost sight in one eye after an aftermarket decal covered in rhinestones became dislodged from the wheel during a crash and hit them in the face, NHTSA added.

"In a crash, the force of a deploying air bag can turn the product into a projectile, resulting in serious injury or death," the federal agency wrote in a consumer alert. It noted that, "unlike the permanently affixed logo" on a car's steering wheel, aftermarket decals can become easily dislodged.

“Any alterations or changes to your air bag or its cover can also cause it to not function correctly," the agency said.

NHTSA is urging drivers to avoid purchasing these aftermarket steering wheel decals for all vehicle makes and models. Consumers who are currently using these emblems are also being asked to remove them.

Aftermarket decals for steering wheels can be found from numerous third-party sellers online — including on sites like Amazon, Etsy, Shein, Temu and Walmart. The Associated Press reached out to those companies for statements following NHSTA's Monday alert.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

DOJ defends Voting Rights Act in Georgia redistricting case3h ago

Credit: AP

Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial
21m ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons to stay with Taylor Heinicke at quarterback
40m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: Cobb hotel employee shot by guest; man arrested in his room hours later
1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Police: Cobb hotel employee shot by guest; man arrested in his room hours later
1h ago

Credit: AP

Kickoff time, broadcast announced for Georgia Tech-Syracuse
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Morale down, cronyism up after DeSantis takeover of Disney World government, ex-employees...
6m ago
Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son's...
13m ago
Judge chides Trump as ex-president testifies in civil fraud trial: 'This is not a...
21m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
5h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top