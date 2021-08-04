Don't expect starters in Cowboys-Steelers Hall of Fame game

The competition for the backup QB job will be in full swing with Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci expected to get time.

As for the Steelers, who faded so badly after an 11-0 record last season, there's plenty of alteration on offense. Sure, QB Ben Roethlisberger is back for his 18th season, but the line has been rebuilt and the scheme has been tweaked under new coordinator Matt Canada.

Maybe some extra game work wouldn't hurt.

“It’s not all new verbiage and concepts,” coach Mike Tomlin says. “Matt’s done a really good, thoughtful job of easing the transition. Sure, there are some new things, and sure, there are some new words, but it’s really not a blank slate. Ben’s been on the job long enough where I don’t want to make that seem like something significant. It’s an adjustment, but by the time we’re able to play, I doubt it’s going to be of any significance.”

PLAYING AT THE SHRINE

McCarthy deeply appreciates the significance of the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions. So he looks at participating in the game as an honor — particularly with both the 2020 and 2021 classes and a special centennial class being enshrined.

“It’s the shrine of pro football, I think just everything around it,” he says. “I think being back in that part of the country this time of year, the grass smells a little differently there. I think it’s such a cool experience just to go back there. This is a historical weekend, just with the different classes going in. That’s something we’ll definitely recognize with our team and make sure they understand.”

PITTSBURGH PRESENCE

Having the Steelers in the game makes sense for several reasons. For one, Pittsburgh is about a two-hour drive from Canton. For another, Steelers fans never shy away from a meeting with Dallas considering the history between the franchises.

But the five main reasons that Steelers faithful figure to vastly outnumber followers of America's Team is having five men who contributed to Pittsburgh's pro football success being enshrined this year: former coach Bill Cowher, safeties Donnie Shell and Troy Polamalu, guard Alan Faneca, and scout Bill Nunn.

Cowher, who led the Steelers to the 2005 NFL title, sums up everything about the franchise and the town when he says: “We were going to be tough. We were not going to beat ourselves. We’re going to come to work with our lunch pail every day and find a way to get it done.”

BEN'S HELPER

How has Roethlisberger learned the nuances to Canada's offense?

“My daughter makes flashcards for me,” he explains. "We made them together, and there have been some quizzes at home. We knew Matt was coming in and it was going to be a lot of new stuff. It’s become as much of a mental offseason as physical, in terms of learning new things. It’s a new challenge, but I’m excited for the challenge. I’m looking at the wristband quite a bit. And we all are.

“New isn’t always bad. It’s just new.”

___

Caption FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 1, 2009 file photo, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu celebrates following Pittsburgh's 27-23 win over the Arizona Cardinals in the NFL Super Bowl XLIII football game in Tampa, Fla. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star Troy Polamalu has carved his own unique path to the Hall of Fame. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta, File) Credit: Amy Sancetta Credit: Amy Sancetta

Caption Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger drops back to pass during an NFL football training camp Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) Credit: Matt Freed Credit: Matt Freed

Caption Dallas Cowboys quarterbacks Ben DiNucci, Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert and Dak Prescott, from left, run drills during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker) Credit: Michael Owen Baker Credit: Michael Owen Baker