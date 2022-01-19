Donors to launch Houston newsroom with $20M in seed funding

The Houston Endowment and Kinder are each pitching in $7.5 million, according to Stern. Meanwhile, Arnold Ventures, the philanthropic investment fund backed by billionaires Laura and John Arnold, and the journalism funder Knight Foundation are giving $4 million and $250,000, respectively, she said.

AJP CEO Sarabeth Berman said though the organization's research focused on what residents wanted from local news, they were also able to glean some insight from employee cutbacks at Houston Public Media and buyouts at The Houston Chronicle during the pandemic.

The research made it “clear that we needed to make a significant infusion in supplementing the local news ecosystem,” Berman said. "This is not to supplant, it’s to supplement"

The funders say the newsroom will be financially sustained through donations, memberships and sponsorship revenue. Stern estimates about 40 staffers might be on board when the newsroom launches, but she notes the size will be dependent on how many people the management team eventually decide to hire. A search for the management team is currently underway.

