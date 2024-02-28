Donna Summer estate sues Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, saying they illegally used 'I Feel Love'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The estate of Donna Summer sued Ye and Ty Dolla $ign on Tuesday for what its attorneys say is the "shamelessly" illegal use of her 1977 song "I Feel Love" in their collaboration "Good (Don't Die)."

The copyright infringement lawsuit was filed in federal court in Los Angeles by Summer’s husband Bruce Sudano in his capacity as executor of the estate of the singer-songwriter and “Disco Queen,” who died in 2012.

The suit alleges that when representatives of Ye, formerly Kanye West, sought permission for use of the song they were rejected because the Summer estate "wanted no association with West's controversial history."